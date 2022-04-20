Urvashi Rautela on resuming work: Health, safety biggest priority

Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela says she will resume work once the environment is healthy for everyone, in the post COVID-19 scenario.

"It''s not up to me. it''s all about the wellbeing of me and my team that closely works with me and the entire team we have. Once the environment is healthy and fresh for everyone, then we''ll resume our work," Urvashi said.

"For me, the biggest priority is health and safety for myself and my team. So, ideally once everything is okay we will complete our pending work," she added.

She added: "So I just want to put out a word that I always give everything to my work but I need something that will help me grow as an actor, so if I get that from my work then I''ll go out of my way, I just want to do good work and I want to evolve myself as an actor."

Urvashi, who stars in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2", is positive that the film will be well received by Bollywood fans, too.

"Thiruttu Payale 2" released in 2017. It is directed by Susi Ganeshan. The film features Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The Hindi version, which is yet-to-be titled, is shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow. Urvashi will be seen romancing actor Viineet Kumar Singh.

"I''m very positive that the film will be received very well here in Bollywood too, as we have such a great director and actors, we have two wonderful and extremely talented actors in our film -- Viineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. They were really amazing and the kind of filmography they have has always inspired me," Urvashi said.

