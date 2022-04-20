    Menu
    Showbiz

    Urvashi Rautela's new sizzling treat for fans on social media

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela shows off perfectly toned legs in her latest photograph on social media.

    Urvashi took to Insatgram and shared a photograph of herself in a beige shirt dress. She sits on a mustard-coloured couch flaunting long legs.

    She captioned the image: "Sending my love and prayers to you all! i hope everyone is staying safe."

    She had recently treated her fans with a sizzling photograph on Instagram, where she is seen lying in bed in sensuous white satin nightwear.

    On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in