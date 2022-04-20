Urvashi Rautela's mantra: Eat, sleep, squat, repeat

Mumbai: Actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared her mantra of life in her latest post on social media.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen doing squats.

"Life has its ups and downs. We call them squats. Eat, sleep, squat, repeat. #urvashirautela#love #squat," Urvashi captioned the image.

The actress recently shared that although she wants to try out all genres of films when it comes to picking roles, right now she looks forward to doing a romantic film again after the 2016 release, Sanam Re.

She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".

—IANS