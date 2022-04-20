    Menu
    Showbiz

    Urvashi Rautela's 2021 goal is 'unconditional self-love'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has announced her goals for the upcoming year on social media, and it is all about self love.

    Urvashi posted a portrait picture on Instagram, where she is seen smiling at the camera dressed in a saree.

    "Setting unconditional self-love as one of my 2021 goals" she wrote alongside the image.

    She shared another picture in the same outfit and wrote: "Current status: fearlessly unbothered by the opinion of others. How much of your personality are you hiding because of a fear of other people's judgement?"

    Urvashi recently featured in a music video, "Teri load ve", sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".

    —IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in