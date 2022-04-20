Urge Defectors To Comeback To Fold: New Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Soon after getting appointed as the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and arriving in the city, Sukanta Majumdar said on Tuesday that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is running “Taliban rule” in Bengal.

Countering the barb of Talibani rule, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “biggest Taliban in the country”.

Addressing the media, Sukanta said that those who follow the ideology of the BJP, will never defect to any other political party.

“Those, who have defected from the party, should come back. By inducting a few MPs and MLAs the TMC cannot break the BJP. The ground-level workers and cadres are the actual strength of the saffron camp,” said the new president, who took over from his predecessor Dilip Ghosh. Slamming the state’s bureaucrats' silence on post-poll violence, he said that even they are “relishing” the violence.

“Incidents of post-poll violence were not seen anywhere but in Bengal. After the poll results, a particular community had been instructed to kill the Hindus,” said Majumdar, an MP from Balurghat.

Sukanta also added that he will make the organisation strong and manage the people in order to win more than 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections. “We need to make the organization stronger in order to win more parliamentarians. Currently, our focus is on the Bhabanipur bypoll, so that the unelected chief minister loses again,” added Sukanta.

Talking about the recent defection of former Asansol MP Babul Supriyo to the TMC, Sukanta said that maybe in future they will work again to fight the TMC. Majumdar also claimed that even if TMC chief Mamata Banerjee wins all the Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal she can never become the Prime Minister of the country.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that he will continue to fight for the benefit of Bengal and people of Bengal.

“I will abide by whatever the central leaders instruct and I will be active in Bengal apart from performing my duties in the national capital. Sukanta is the youngest party chief as the BJP believes in bringing in fresh faces,” said Ghosh.