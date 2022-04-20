Urdu Writer Qazi Abdussattar Passes Away

Aligarh: Padma Shri Professor Qazi Abdussattar, a noted Urdu writer and former head of Aligarh Muslim University's Urdu department, passed away Monday in Delhi following protracted illness. He was 85.

The writer will be laid to rest Monday evening at the university graveyard, an AMU spokesman said. He is survived by his three sons. Winner of several national and international awards, Abdussattar was awarded Padma Shri in 1974. He was also the first recipient of Ghalib Academy Award in 1978. Born in Machretta village of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district in 1933, Abdussattar joined the Aligarh Muslim University as a researcher in 1954. He started his career as a short story writer. His most famous short story "Peetal Ka Ghanta" drew acclaim in the Urdu literary world. His early writings focussed on the decline of zamidaari culture in Avadh region. Later, he made a mark as a writer of historical novels. His most famous works include "Darashiko", "Khalidbinwalid" and "Ghalib" which are considered as masterpieces in this genre. AMU vice chancellor Tariq Mansoor described the writer's death as a "great loss to the field of Urdu literature and the AMU fraternity". PTI