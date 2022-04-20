Urdu Bulletin: Expert panel grants emergency use authorisation for vaccine dominates coverage

New Delhi: Various editions of Urdu publications have carried the prominent news that the Subject Expert Committee of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended granting permission for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with certain conditions to COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India. The Inquilab: The publication leads with, Oxford COVID-19 vaccine cleared by an expert panel for India (for emergency use). According to the report, the use of the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is also expected to be allowed soon.

The publications have also highlighted the news of ongoing farmers' protest stating, after a lengthy meeting held yesterday, the farmers' organisations have announced that if no concrete decision is taken during the January 4 meeting, they will be forced to take strict steps to comply with their demands. Speaking to the media persons, farmer leader, Vikas said, "If the January 4 meeting with the government also fails to end the agitation, we will close petrol pumps and malls in Haryana."

Meanwhile, an elderly farmer who was protesting in Gazipur has died of a heart attack. While Central Minister Narender Singh Tomar has expressed hope in an interview that the meeting to be held on Monday will yield positive results.

The publication has also highlighted, "India, UK flight services to resume from January 8: Hardeep Singh Puri". Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper has made "COVID-19 vaccine Covishield gets approval from the expert panel" as its top headline.

The newspaper states, India received the biggest gift on the first day of the year. The Government of India's CDSCO's expert committee has approved the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine Covishield. Hindustan Express: The publication has carried prominent news stating, Delhi's temperature breaks the 15-year record.

In some areas of Delhi, the temperature dropped to 1.1 degrees on the first day of the year. The newspaper has carried another interesting news--Adani Green Energy gets site for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

Another news piece carried by the publication states that the farmers' agitation continues even during the severe winter. (ANI)