Urban Local Bodies Polls In UP Could Be Delayed Due To Fresh Delimitation Process

Lucknow: The much-awaited Urban Local Bodies elections in Uttar Pradesh, which were slated to start from next month, could be delayed due to the delimitation work. The urban local bodies polls, expected to be held in May-June, could be postponed till August, if the government holds the elections on new delimited constituencies as per the 2011 census. The last 2012 elections of the urban local bodies were held on the census of 2001. Sources said that now the ball is in the court of the government, and they will decide whether the elections would be held on old delimitation of constituencies or on new. "If there is a proposal for new delimitation, then it would take around six months time but if it is held in the old census, then the elections could be held anytime from next month," sources said here today. Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had clearly expressed his intention that the local bodies polls should be held soon so that the budget session of the new Assembly could be held after that. But now things can be different. UP State Election Commission too had conveyed to the urban development department to prepare for the May-June polls. The last elections were held in the same period and the notification was issued on May 25, 2012. The elections in 2012 were held in four phases between June 24 to July 4 with counting of votes on July 7. Recently, State Election Commissioner(SEC) Satish Agarwal had met the CM where the instructions were issued for holding the polls in May-June. BJP had swept the previous urban bodies elections in 2012, winning 11 out of 13 seats of mayors across the state. Therefore, it would be the first real test for the party after winning 325 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The elections would be held for 654 posts -438 municipal boards , 202 town areas and 14 Municipal Corporations. In all, 1,024 corporators in the municipal corporations, 5,097 in municipal boards and 5,158 in municipal panchayats would be elected. UNI