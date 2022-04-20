Urban Local Bodies Elections: UP BJP Goes On Poll Mode

Lucknow: After achieving a new milestone by winning 325 seats in the State Assembly polls in March , Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has once again gone on a poll mode in Uttar Pradesh post Diwali for the crucial urban local bodies elections slated next month. After Diwali festival , UP BJP has gone on full poll mode for selection of candidates for the three tier urban local bodies poll for which the notification is expected to be issued on October 25. The party has already deployed it strong force of leaders and workers in all the 75 districts of the state and was well ahead in preparation for the urban local bodies poll in comparison to other political outfits except for AAP, which had announced some of its candidates including the candidate for Lucknow Mayor. BJP has announced to hold a mega two day form submission drive of its candidates from October 23 and 24 In the entire state. The executive of the divisional level would met at 1471 places on October 23 to discuss over the elections. State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here on Saturday that all the in-charges of the 1471 divisions would be present on October 23 and 24 when they will accept nomination forms of all the candidates want to contest on BJP symbol in the urban local bodies election. "After submission of forms by the party candidates for different posts, the in-charges would stay in their division and make a list of the candidates who had shown interest in contesting the polls,"he said. Mr Pathak further said that on October 25 , the in-charges of the Nagar Nigams would sit at the state party headquarters, the in charges of All Nagar Palika at Divisional office and of town area at district headquarters to discuss over the candidates in their respective areas. Earlier the BJP held the state executive at Kanpur on October 11 and 12 to discuss on the urban local bodies poll. Similar district executives met on October 16 for the same. Mr Pathak said that the executive meet of the divisional level would be held on October 23 to frame the nitty gitty about the elections besides accepting the candidates form. During the executive meetings the party leaders discussed over the review of the pradhanmantri awas Yojgna and other welfare and development schemes launched but the centre and in UP. UNI