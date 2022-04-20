Urban local bodies' polls take off in Andhra, largely peaceful

Amaravati: Elections for urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, involving 12 municipal corporations and up to 71 municipalities, took off in the 13 districts of the state on Wednesday in a largely peaceful manner.

Polling started at 7 a.m. and will last till 5 p.m. in the evening.



As many as 26,835 polling officials are conducting the elections in the 12 municipal corporations while 21,888 more are doing the same in the other municipalities.



More than 77.7 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the urban local bodies' polls.

Following the completion of the polls on Wednesday, results will be declared on Sunday.

Already, municipalities in Pulivendula, Punganuru, Piduguralla and Macherla have gone unanimous.

By 9 a.m., Eluru corporation recorded a polling percentage of 10 per cent. There was uncertainty whether Eluru would go for the polls till the last minute but it went for the polls.

By the same time, Palakonda municipality in Srikakulam district recorded 7 per cent polling percentage, Pithapuram 12 per cent, Mandapeta 25 per cent and Ramachandrapuram 14 per cent among others.

--IANS