Upswing In The Coronavirus Count In U'khand Following Three Days Downturn

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 68,887 on Tuesday as 429 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 62,995 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,165. The state's toll rose to 1,119 as three succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 608. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 440. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 91.45 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 142 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal and Almora followed with 52, 36, 35, 31, 23 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 19 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 18 Haridwar, 17 Chamoli, 14 Bageshwar, 12 Tehri Garhwal and 8 in Champawat.