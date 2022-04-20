UPSTC Appears To Be Money Minting Dept

Lucknow: Once a "dead horse", the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Corporation(UPSTC) seems to have turned into a money minting department.

Thanks to the Kumbh mela at Prayagraj and other initiative taken by the officials as now the corporation is set to earn a profit of more than Rs 16 crores, registering a 100 per cent growth.

Additional state chief secretary and head of the tourism department Avnish Awasthi said here on Wednesday that the UPSTC, which had been in loss when this government took over in March 2017, has now turned into a money minting unit.

"In 2017-18, the corporation earned a profit of Rs 8 crore when it was in loss in the previous years. But this fiscal, the profit would cross Rs 16 crores and now the unit will wipe out the accumulated loss," Mr Awasthi told UNI here.

He said that more initiative has been taken to uplift the tourist facilities in the state as UP would turn out to be the most desired tourist destination of the country.

"After our grand success in the Prayagraj Kumbh, UP has now become a most desired tourist destination , and we have also promoting the tag line of + UP nahi dekha ,to Bharat nahi dekha+," he said. When asked about the defunct units of the corporation including its hotels and other installations, the officer made it clear that efforts were on to hand over and lease the loss making units to the private entrepreneurs. Of the total around 100 units of the corporation, just 15 are profit making while rest could be leased out. UNI