UPSRTC Win Award For Best Fuel Efficiency

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has received the Best Transport Corporation Award while its 6 depot has won the best fuel efficiency award.

"UPSRTC is proud and honoured to receive the "Best Transport Corporation Award" in fuel efficiency improvement on Thursday," Corporation 's Managing Director Raj Shekhar said in a statement released here on Thursday. The Award is instituted by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. The Award Assessment and selection was done by PCRA (Petroleum Conservation and Research Association, Ministry of Petroleum, GOI).

Mr Raj Shekhar said the Award were given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in a Program organised by PCRA and all Oil companies combined. Out of Hundreds of Depots across India, only 12 were finally selected for these Awards and out of these 12 selected Depots, 6 are from Uttar Pradesh.

The Awards were for one year from October 2018 to September 2019. During this one year the Cumulative saving by these 6 selected Depots is around Rs 1 Crore.

This year, from April 2019 to December 2019, the UPSRTC has cumulatively saved around Rs 5 Crores by adopting Fuel Efficiency and Conservation methods in Running the Buses.

In the next financial year, the UPSRTC targets to save Rs 50 to 60 Crores by adopting the new, modern and proven methods of Fuel Efficiency and Conservation and by Continuous Training of Drivers and by Best possible upkeep of the Bus including their Regular maintenance and servicing, the statement added. UNI