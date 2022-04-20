UPSRTC To Set Up Baby Feeding Cubicles At All Bus Stations

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will set up baby-feeding cubicles at all bus stations of the state in a phased manner, an official said here on Monday.

The step is aimed towards making the state's bus stations "lactating mother and newborn baby friendly", the official added.

In a statement, UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar said, "The need and requirement was very much felt by the UPSRTC in last few years. Now looking into the importance and the requirement of this, the UPSRTC board has approved the project of setting up of BreastFeeding Cubicles/Kiosks (Baby Feeding Cubicles) in each bus station of UPSRTC."

Of the 242 bus stations operational in the state, 23 will get the cubicles in the first phase under the PPP (public-private partnership) model, he said. "For the rest 219 bus stations, UPSRTC will construct the baby feeding cubicles in next 3 months on priority," he said. The UPSRTC has also allocated Rs 2.5 crore for this special project in the ''honour and dignity'' of all lactating mothers and newborn children who are traveling on UPSRTC buses, he said. These modern cubicles will have two baby feeding cabins and a utility cabin, he said, adding that necessary arrangements have been made for maintaining privacy and dignity of mothers.

The drawing, design and specifications for the cubicles have been finalised and the regional managers will be authorised to set them up in next three months, he said. Necessary signages in Hindi and English will also be displayed at all appropriate places for public information and better utilisation of these cubicles, the statement said.