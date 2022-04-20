UPSRTC To Ply Additional Buses For Holi

Prayagraj: To provide comfort to the passengers on the festive occasion of Holi, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to operate additional buses from Prayagraj to Delhi and other various districts of UP.

UPSRTC's regional manger in Prayagraj Tarun Bisen on Saturday said that in view of huge crowd on the occasion of Holi, the UPSRTC has decided to give the facility of 148 buses from Prayagraj's Civil Lines, Zero Road, Leader Road and Pratapgarh, Lalganj and Badshahpur from March 17 to 24.

Mr Bisen said that the bus service will be extended to the passengers between Prayagraj-Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Faizabad and Gorakhpur routes. The Regional Manager informed that 15 buses from the Civil Lines bus station for Gorakhpur, eight buses from Prayag Depot for Delhi, 25 buses for Lucknow and 10 buses for Faizabad will be operationalised.

On the other hand, eight buses to New Delhi, 2 for Agra and 6 buses for Gorakhpur are set to be run from the Zero road. Mr Bisen said that in the same manner, eight buses for New Delhi from Leader Road, 8 buses for Agra and 10 buses for Kanpur will be run while 7 buses for New Delhi from the Pratapgarh depot, 10 for Kanpur and 5 buses each for Lucknow and Faizabad will be operationalised.

He further informed that five buses for New Delhi, four buses each for Kanpur and Lucknow will be run from Lalganj depot. Four buses each for New Delhi and Gorakhpur will be run from the Badshahpur depot. Supervisors and workers will be deployed at all the bus station so that the vehicles leave on the scheduled time.

Mr Bisen also said that the buses will undergo surprise checks to increase the revenue of the UPSRTC on the occasion of Holi. UNI