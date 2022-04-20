UPSRTC To Install CCTV Cameras In Buses On 3 Major Accident-Prone Routes

Lucknow: Taking a major step for ensuring passenger safety and discipline by drivers, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to install CCTV cameras in buses on three major accident prone routes.

UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said here on Tuesday that in the first phase, they have decided to install 1,400 CCTV cameras in 680 buses on three major accident-prone routes. The managing director reviewed the number of accidents annually and the number of lives lost besides damages to UPSRTC property.

''It has come to our notice that around Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore is spent annually on paying compensation to mishap victims. In several cases, UPSRTC is implicated frivolously by people just to get the compensation. In many cases, in the absence of sufficient evidence and proof, UPSRTC ends up paying crores of ex gratia to mishap victims,'' he said.

He further pointed out that it was also important for UPSRTC to plan preventive measures to reduce the number of accidents and cases of false complaints. Mr Shekhar said that in UPSRTC as of now, four buses with CCTV cameras were being run on pilot project since May last. He constituted a committee of senior officers of UPSRTC to study results of this project. The team found the pilot project to be very useful and recommended its implementation in other buses in a phased manner.

The MD said that UPSRTC and its team have identified three major routes -- Lucknow to Delhi via Bareilly, Lucknow to Delhi via Agra (Expressway) and Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya -- as accident prone. UNI