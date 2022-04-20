UPSRTC Proposes To Hike Bus Fare By 10 Paise Per Km From New Year

Lucknow: People of Uttar Pradesh will have to spend more on travel from New Year as UP state Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to hike the bus fare by 10 paise per kilometer.

The decision to hike the bus fare was taken in the director council meeting of the UPSRTC here on Friday evening. However, the final decision would be taken at the State Transport Authority (STA) meeting soon.

Now, people traveling 100 kilometers will have to shed Rs 10 more on their fare. If the fare is hiked, then it would be after two years, the proposal is moved to increase the passenger fares, official sources here on Saturday said.

The meeting of the director council attended by UPSRTC Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh, MD Dr Rajshekhar and special secretary Dr Akhilesh Kumar Mishra and other officials decided to hike the bus tariff.

After the hike, the bus fare between Lucknow to Sitapur would increase to Rs 106 from Rs 98 while traveling to Gorakhpur from Lucknow, a passenger will have to pay around Rs 30 more.

During the meeting, the officials said that the hike was necessary due to rise in the price of diesel, extra burden on the hike in the wages and allowances of the employees and to provide better facilities to the passengers.

The meeting also decided to shift all the bus stands outside the city to avoid jams and to minimise the time of travel. UNI