UPSRTC Gears Up For World Record, 500 Buses To Run Together

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is set to make a world record by running 500 shuttle buses in a queue here on February 28.

UPSRTC's area manager Dr Harish Chandra Yadav on Wednesday here said that by covering a distance of 3.2 kilometres, 500 buses are set to create a record at the Nawabganj Highway on Thursday morning.

This will possibly be the first such spectacle wherein 500 buses will be stationed in a queue, one after the other, which will then run on the same route. Mr Yadav said that efforts to enlist this achievement of the UPSRTC in the Guinness World Records are underway and the Kumbh fair administration has also invited the Guinness World Record officials to witness it. A special training is also being given to the bus drivers of the city for this purpose. These saffron-coloured buses will run at the Nawabganj Sahson four-lane highway which will be closed from Wednesday night. The buses will then be stationed in a queue in an area of 8 kilometres, one after the other.

Mr Yadav said that the Guinness World Record supervisors will also come and witness this unique spectacle. These buses will cover a distance of 3.2 kilometres together.

The buses will have a distance of 5 metres when they will be stationed, while during their run, the distance between them will be 10 metres. Lakhs of devotees have so far travelled to the Kumbh fair through the UPSRTC buses. UNI