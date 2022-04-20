UPSRTC Extends Rs 2.47 Cr In CM's Relief Fund

Lucknow: In a noble gesture, the employees of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) have donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund to tackle the Novel Coronavirus.

Principal Secretary (Transport) Rajesh Kumar Singh and UPSRTC's MD Rajshekhar on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore, 47 lakh rupees to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. He expressed his gratitude to all the regular officials, employees and all unions for voluntarily contributing one day's salary in the public interest for the fight against COVID-19. He said that UPSRTC is confident that we will all fight unitedly and win this battle against Novel Coronavirus. UNI







