Upset UP BJP MLA Returns His Security

Mahoba: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the Charkhari Assembly constituency in Mahoba district, Brij Bhushan Rajput has returned his security cover and bodyguards, alleging police laxity and bias in the probe into the attack on his vehicle.

The attack had happened on Saturday last.

The MLA accused police of having a soft corner towards the accused who attacked his vehicle even though they are history sheeters.

In a letter to the Mahoba District Magistrate and personal secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajput said that he is returning the security cover provided to him since police officials are not taking interest in arresting those who had attacked his vehicle.

Rajput told reporters, "I am a people's representative and if I am not safe in my own constituency then how do you think the common man can be safe? There is no use of upgrading my security. The police should arrest the criminals who attacked my vehicle. Those who attacked my vehicle are hardened criminals who have several cases, including that of murder, pending against them." In December 12, four persons had attacked the vehicle of Brij Bhushan Rajput in the Karaira Kalan village over a trivial issue of the crossing of vehicles. Incidentally, Rajpoot was not in the vehicle when the attack took place, and only a few of his staff members and his personal gunner were in it. Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Srivastava said there was no question of taking back the MLA's security. Instead, he has been given two additional security personnel.

The SP said two persons have been arrested in this connection and both have previous criminal records. Meanwhile, there was no comment from the Chief Minister's Office on this incident. —IANS