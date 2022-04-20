UPSESSB Prayagraj Will Organise TGT, Biology, Written Exam Soon

Chandpur (Bijnor): In compliance with the order of Hon'ble High Court Prayagraj, UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board has withdrawn its order of cancellation of TGT, Biology subject recruitment procedure. Mr Naval Kishor, the Deputy Secretary of the board on Wednesday informed through a press note that recognizing the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers, Biology, the board will organize written examination and interview of the candidates who applied to these posts in 2016. He further said that on January 13, 2020, the Hon'ble High Court Prayagraj ordered the board to complete the recruitment procedure for the advertised posts of TGT Biology following the rules and regulations as mentioned in the advertiment. According to the sources 67005 candidates applied against 304 posts of Bio teachers but the selection Board cancelled the recruitment procedure of this subject saying that Biology subject is not including in the course of High School while the written examinations of other subjects were organized on 8th and 9th March 2019 at different centers of the state.The applicants of Bio Subject were not allowed in this recruitment examination. The decision of the Board was challenged in the Hon'ble High Court by several candidates. Mr Jitendra Yadav, the President of Biology Struggle Front, demanded the Board to complete the recruitment procedure within three months.