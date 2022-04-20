UPSESSB, Prayagraj Released The Result Of TGT, PGT Inspite Of HC Order

Chandpur/Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service selection Board, Prayagraj Released the result of TGT and PGT 2016 late on Friday. In the notification of the Board the result of PGT, Post Graduate Teacher, including History, Civics, Commerce, Military Science, Music Vocal, Urdu, Education, Geography, Biology, Agriculture, Music Instrumental and Sociology Subjects have been declared.

In the case of Sohni Devi, who appeared in the written examination of civics 2016, HC Prayagraj ordered the Board officials to allow the petitioner to appear in the interview. Even after the court order, the recruitment board did not allow her to the interview and released the results late night on 28 February. On releasing the result without permitting her for the interview, the candidate said that soon she will file a contempt petition in the court. The examinees alleged that the selection board has issued an arbitrary result, ignoring their objections.

The selection board has also released a panel of successful individuals after interviewing the candidates for the posts of lecturers in English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.The successful candidates will soon be appointed to the posts of lecturers in different Intermediate aided colleges located in UP. The selected candidates of TGT subjects will contribute to the posts of Assistant Teachers in Non-Govt Aided Colleges.