UPSERC Approves Installation Of Smart Meters By UPPCL

Lucknow: The power regulator, Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPSERC) has approved the proposal of the power utility UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to roll out plan for installation of Smart Meters.

The regulator has however as per the National tariff policy 2016 has imposed certain conditions in the interest of consumers on the power utility.

The UPPCL had submitted the roll out plan for the smart meters to the power regulator on August 6 last. In the plan UPPCL submitted that installation of Smart Meter is an activity under Ujjwal Discoms Assurance Yojna (UDAY) in which the power utility is a signatory.

The secretary of the UPSERC Sanjay Srivastava said here on Friday that the power regulator scrutinised the proposal and found that with the installation of Smart Meter, the AT&C Losses will reduce and billing efficiency will improve. The Smart Meter also has the facility of remote disconnection for defaulter consumers having arrears.

Most importantly, he said the Consumer will be benefited in the manner that meter reading and billing will be automated and they will not require to run pillar to post.

The highlight of the Plan is that the Consumer will not bear the burden of cost of the Meter. The regulator while approving the roll out plan has put some conditions before UPPCL/Discoms like, the smart Meters should conform to standards set out by Central electricity authority, the privacy of personal data of consumer shall be protected and the billing efficiency with Smart Meter Consumers shall be not less than 98 per cent. The UPPCL in its roll out plan had proposed improved billing efficiency of about 85 per cent. The regulator has also stated that the bill collection efficiency shall not be less than 95 per cent. UNI