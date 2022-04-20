UPSEE-2017: Urgent Information for Class XII Students

For Admission in professional courses passing of Entrance Exam is Compulsory Now.





Admission in any Government/Government-aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to the University and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the session 2017-18 qualifying UPSEE/JEE Mains or any other State Entrance Examinaion-2017 is compulsory for taking admission in BTech/ BArch/BPharma/ BHMCT/BFAD/BFA/MCA/MBA etc.This has been informed by Director VCE VKP.





Students of class XII appearing in board exams this is for your kind information that the last date for submission of Online Application for UPSEE-2017 is 5th March 2017.





Wishing all class XII students a great success in the Board Examinations and UPSEE – 2017 and other entrance exams.