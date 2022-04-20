UPSC releases notification for Civil Services Examination

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Civil Services Examination, 2015. The preliminary examination of the Civil Services examination for recruitment to the services and posts will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on August 23. The posts coming under the purview of the Civil Services examinations are: (i) Indian Administrative Service. (ii) Indian Foreign Service. (iii) Indian Police Service. (iv) Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group A. (v) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group A. (vi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group A. (vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group A. (viii) Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group A. (ix) Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group A (Assistant Works Manager, Administration). (x) Indian Postal Service, Group A. (xi) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group A. (xii) Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group A. (xiii) Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group A. (xiv) Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group A. (xv) Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group A. (xvi) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group A. (xvii) Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group A. (xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group A (Gr. III). (xix) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group A. (xx) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group B (Section Officer�??s Grade). (xxi) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group B. (xxii) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group B. (xxiii) Pondicherry Civil Service, Group B. (xxiv) Pondicherry Police Service, Group B. Post details: Total number of posts: 1,129 The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 1,129 which includes P.H. Category with reserved 29 vacancies (13 vacancies for LDCP, 5 Vacancies for B/LV and 11 Vacancies for H.I.). Candidates must note that the final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities. Eligibility: The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission to all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. For detailed eligibility criteria please read here. How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online through the official website of UPSC http://www.upsconline.nic.in For detailed instructions on how to apply please read here. Important date: Last date for receipt of applications: The online applications can be filled up to June 19 till 11.59 pm after which the link will be disabled. Recruitment date: August 23