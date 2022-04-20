UPSC Main 2020 results declared

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of the UPSC Mains Exams today. The UPSC Mains Examination was held from January 8-17, 2021.

"On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 8th January 2021 to 17th January 2021, the candidates have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services," read the release by UPSC.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview). They are, therefore, advised to keep the said documents ready with them.

The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce an original certificate(s) dated earlier than the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 i.e. March 3, 2020.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on UPSC's phone number or by email. No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.

No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to opt in/opt out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme. The candidates should note that only after submitting their option for opt in/opt out, they will be able to download their e-Summon letters. Candidates may note that no change will be allowed in this regard later.

With regard to the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), the following provisions have been made in the Civil Services Examination, 2020 Rules:

"A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of Personality Test (Interviews) of the examination. With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc.

In case of recommendation of his name by UPSC for service allocation, the candidate shall be considered for allocation to one of those services by the Government for which he shall indicate his preference subject to fulfilment of other conditions. No change in preferences of services once indicated by a candidate would be permitted.

A candidate who wishes to be considered for Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service shall be required to indicate in his on-line Detailed Application Form-II his order of preferences for various Zones and Cadres for which he would like to be considered for allotment in case he is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service and no change in preference of Zone and Cadre once indicated by a candidate would be permitted."

Therefore, in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission during the period from 25th March 2021 to 5th April, 2021 till 6:00 P.M.

The preferences for Services/Cadres Allocation once opted and submitted ONLINE in the DAF-II cannot be modified or changed at a later stage. Therefore, the candidates are advised to exercise due diligence while filling up the preferences for Services and Zones (Cadres there under). If a candidate fails to submit the DAF-II by the last date/time, it will be considered that the candidate has no preference to make for Services and Zones/Cadres as also he has nothing to furnish/upload viz. documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc. No request shall be entertained in this regard.

No request for any type of change/modification of information given in DAF-I & DAF-II would be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email or Fax at numbers indicated in Paragraph 3 within 7 days of publishing this Press Note.

All the qualified candidates are required to fill up the attestation Form online and submit the same Online which would be made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel and Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests (Interviews). Therefore, all candidates qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews) are advised to fill it up online within the prescribed time limit. For any query/clarification regarding Attestation Form, the candidates should contact the Department of Personnel & Training.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

