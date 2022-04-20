Uproar Over Post, UP MLA Says Son's Account Hacked

Meerut: An Instagram post, purportedly uploaded by Shubham Malik, son of Umesh Malik, BJP MLA from Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, has created an uproar.

The post, which has now been deleted, ''unfairly'' compared India and the US on various parameters, largely socio-cultural aspects.

Shubham is currently pursuing his studies at the Michigan University and has been in the US for the past five years.

MLA Umesh Malik has now filed a police complaint claiming his son''s ID was hacked and some people are trying to tarnish his social and political image. "His social account has been hacked and his video and posts have been wrongfully edited and is being spread on social media. Using my son''s name, people are trying to blemish my political and societal reputation," Malik said in his complaint.

The MLA told local reporters that, "Someone hacked my son''s account. I have sent a complaint to the Civil Lines police station for further action. The post mentions a comparison of eight years, but he has been in America only for the past five years. The one who hacked his account was not aware of the fact and wrote eight instead of five."

Umesh Malik further said, "My son is currently in America and he has already registered to come back home. He is a big fan of Modi ji, Yogi ji and our country. I have been a worker of the BJP and RSS and the same culture and family values are instilled in him."

Meanwhile, an FIR under relevant sections of IT Act has been registered.

"We have received a complaint from MLA Umesh Malik regarding his son''s account being hacked. We will look into it and take appropriate steps," said Satpal Antil, Superintendent of Police (city), Muzaffarnagar. --IANS