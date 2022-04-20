Uproar in Parliament over sexual abuses at Deoria shelter home in UP

Lucknow: Parliament on Tuesday witnessed uproar over an alleged sex racket being run at a shelter home for women in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed ruckus forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

As soon as papers and statements were laid on the table and Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu made some observations regarding the conduct of members, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sanjay Singh was on his feet.

He wanted to raise the issue of Deoria incident but was not allowed. Singh was supported by Samajwadi Party members. Naidu warned Singh for his conduct.

"This is not the way. I will name you," Naidu said. But Singh didn't relent and went on with his protest. The Chairman then adjourned the house till 12 noon.

In Lok Sabha, with opposition parties raising serious concern over the alleged sexual exploitation of girls, Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the incident shameful and declared that no culprit would escape action.

Singh also told the Lok Sabha that two senior officials of the state government were probing the matter.

Opposition members, including those from the SP and the RJD, raised the issue and referred to a similar incident at Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Before the house assembled, the opposition parties also protested near Mahatma Gandhi's statue over the Deoria issue in the parliament premises.

Commenting on Deoria case, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said those behind the crime must be "exposed".

"What happened with daughters is heart-wrenching. Culprits who were running & supporting the shelter home even after its license was revoked, should be exposed. Nothing will happen by changing a District Officer, it'll not give justice," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Like the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar, in Deoria, on Sunday, 24 girls were freed from the shelter home after one of them informed the cops that they were being sexually abused.

(With inputs from agencies)