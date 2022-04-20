UPPCL urges users to pay electricity bill online, field reading suspended for April

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has decided to suspend the field reading work for the month of April and requested users to pay the bills online due to coronavirus lockdown. UPPCL in a notice on Saturday said due to the lockdown the field reading work will remain suspended in the month of April.

"These bills will be prepared based on an estimated amount for three months and the users can visit the website to pay the bills. The bill will be available on registered mobile number and email of the user," the notice added. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that " social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)