UPPCL Proposes Hefty Hike In Power Tariff

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has proposed a hefty hike in the power tariff in the state recommending around 300 per cent rise in the bills of the rural consumers and 12 per cent hike for urban domestic consumers. However, the corporation has not proposed any hike on power supplied for the industries in the state but on average, the revenue of the UPPCL would get a hike of 22.66 per cent if all the recommendations were accepted by the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), the highest ever. During the five year regime of the Samajwadi Party government, there was a hike of around 50 per cent in the power tariff. UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad president Awdhesh Verma, in a statement here today, claimed that as per the proposal submitted by the UPPCL, a recommendation has been made to hike the unmetered rural consumer from Rs 180 per kilowatt per month to Rs 650 per kilowatt while over two kilowatt rate costing Rs 200 per month will be Rs 800 per month. Mr Verma, who met the UPERC chairman Desh Deepak Verma here today, has demanded that the Commission should look into the matter and prevent the move of the UPPCL to hit the rural consumer the most. Similarly as per the proposal, the rural metered consumers, who are paying Rs 50 per month per kilowatt and Rs 2.20 per unit, would have to pay Rs 85 per kilowatt besides Rs 4.40 per unit up to 150 units and Rs 4.95 per unit between 151 to 300 units and Rs 6.20 per unit above 500 units consumption per month. The unmetered farmers, who were paying Rs 100 per BHP per month on running tubewells would now have to pay Rs 160 per month. In the urban domestic tariff, per kilowatt charge of Rs 90 per month would be hiked to Rs 100 and the first 150 units, which was Rs 4.40 per unit, would be Rs 4.90 per cent. The rate of tariff between 151 to 300 units would increase to Rs 5.40 per unit from Rs 4.95 and from 301 to 500 units, which was Rs 5.60 per unit, would go up to Rs 6.20 per unit. For above 500 units consumption, the rate per unit would be Rs 6.70 from the existing Rs 6.20 per unit. UNI UPPCL Proposes Hefty Hike In Power Tariff