UPPCL Proposes 20 Pc Hike In Power Tariff In State

Lucknow: Power consumers in Uttar Pradesh will have to face more heat this summer as UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has sought hike by 20 per cent in the power tariff hitting the urban domestic consumer the most.

UPPCL had submitted its proposal for the tariff hike for 2019-20 before the UP State Electricity Regularity Commission here on Saturday.

However, the move by the UPPCL has irked several organisation fighting for the rights of the power consumers.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairperson Awadhesh Kumar Verma said that when UPPCL can't provide uninterrupted power and end irregularities, then it cannot hike the tariff. "We will fight against the proposal and will approach the regularity Commission not to accept the tariff hike for the benefit of the millions of consumers," Mr Verma said.

He also announced state wide agitation over the issue, but principal secretary power Alok Kumar defended the move of the UPPCL to seek hike in the lower tariff.

"The cost of power production is going up day by day besides the cost of coal is also increasing. We have just proposed nominal hike in the tariff," he said.

According to the proposal moved by the UPPCL, the minimum unit charged for the urban domestic consumer up to 150 units has been raised to Rs 6.20 per unit from Rs 4.90 while from 151 to 300 units it would be Rs 6.50 per unit from Rs 5.40 per unit.

Similarly from 301 to 500 units it will be Rs 7 per unit from the existing Rs 6.20 per unit and above 500 units the rate would be Rs 7.50 from the existing Rs 6.50.

The fixed charge for urban domestic has been hiked to Rs 110 per kilowatt from existing Rs 100.

The tariff rates for BPL consumers have been changed too. Now they will get the power rate of Rs 3 per unit UP till 50 units when it was 100 units till now. The fixed charge of the BPL consumers have been raised to Rs 75 per kilowatt from existing Rs 50. Unmetered domestic consumers will have to pay Rs 500 per kilowatt from the existing Rs 400 per kilowatt. Unmetered farmers will have to pay Rs 170 per BHP for tubewells in place of Rs 150.

UPPCL has also proposed 10 to 15 per cent hike for commercial consumers. UNI