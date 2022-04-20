UPPCL JE Shot Dead In Mathura

Mathura: Criminals shot dead an Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) junior engineer near Chandrawali cold storage under Yamunapar police station area here on late Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Salabh Mathur said here that unidentified assailants shot dead Pradeep Kumar, a Junior Engineer (JE) of the power department. The JE was returning to his residence from Panigaon power sub-station after his duty on his motorcycle when criminals stopped him near Chandrawali cold storage and shot him dead. The deceased was transferred from Agra to Mathura, just six months back. DIG said that investigation was underway and several police teams have been engaged to nab the culprits. However, due to the murder, the power employees in the district are annoyed and they could soon announce an agitation demanding security for the employees. UNI