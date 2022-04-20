UPPCL Demotes PPDC Director For Power Lapses In Varanasi

Lucknow: In a stern action over lapses in power supply in Varanasi and other irregularities, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has demoted a director of the Poorwanchal Power Distribution Corporation(PPDC), an official statement said on Friday.

According to the statement, UPPCL took action against Director (Technical) Anshul Agarwal of the Poorwanchal Power Distribution Corporation and made him the chief engineer in the department.

The Director was found guilty of break down in the 33/11 KVA sub-station at Machodari in Varanasi on July 7 due to which power supply was disrupted for 18 hours in the area." During the probe it was found that the Director did not take any action for supply of power through alternative system," the statement further said.

Besides this, it was also found that he was also found incompetent in handling technical cases due to which around 2500 faulty transformers were not replaced in the Poorwanchal area while revenue backlog had increased. Before taking the action, the Director was also served a show cause notice and sought explanation about the lapses.

Mr Agarwal was appointed the director(Technical) of the Poorwanchal Power distribution corporation on June 26. The UPPCL has also served a show cause notice to the then MD of Poorwanchal Power Distribution Corporation Govind S Raju over the same issue, the statement added. UNI