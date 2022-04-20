UPMSS Demands Financial Package For The Teachers Of Unaided Schools

Chandpur/Dhampur (The Hawk): On the call of the provincial leadership of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, headed by Mr Chetnarayan Singh, the district unit of the organization, Bijnor submittèd a memorandum addressed to the C. M, regarding the chief demand of the teachers of unaided schools to Mr Ashoka Rana, BJP, MLA, Dhampur on Thursday and requested him to present the demands of the sangh to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mr Yogi Adityanath.

Mr Anil Kumar, the member of the state executive body of the organisation, told about the demands of the association that the main demand mentioned in the memorandum is that the government should release a relief fund for the teachers of unaided secondary schools, Sanskrit schools, Madarshas and self finance degree colleges located in the state. He further stated that due to nationwide lockdown the managers of private colleges did not pay the salary to their teachers. Our companions who play a vital role in private sector are on the edge of starvation. UPMSS demands the CM to execute the pact decided in the meeting held with Dy CM, Dr Dinesh Sharma and the state level leaders Mr Rajbahadur Singh Chandel MLC, Mr Chetnarayan Singh MLC and Mr Rambabu Shastri, former MLC on March 9, 2019. We demand 5000 rupees as financial help to every teacher through this memorandum.The MLA, Mr Ashoka Rana, assured the deputation that he will present the demands of the teachers to the Honourable Chief Minister with full sympathy. Mr Anil Kumar, the district Patron, Dr Shyamlal Gupta, Rajeev Kumar, Ram Rakshpal and Gajendra Singh were present on the occasion.