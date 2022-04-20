UPMSS Demands Arrest Of Teacher's Attackers

Chandpur (Bijnor): Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, Chetnarayan Group, dist Bijnor, condemned the murderous attack on Mr Maheshpal Singh, Hindi Lecturer of C D Inter College, Haldaur by unknown persons while he was walking on the station road on Tuesday Morning. Suddenly the attackers attacked him from behind with rode bars and lathi sticks.Mr Singh injured badly. He was brought to the CHC where the doctors examined him entirely and referred to the dist hospital Bijnor due to serious condition. The condition of the victim is serious till now. Mr Pankaj Kumar, the dist secretary, demanded the police administration to arrest the attackers soon. He further said that if the attackers are not arrested early, the Sangh will be forced to agitate. He was addressing the meeting of secondary education teachers held at the residence of Mr Sudheer Kumar at Chandpur on Thursday evening.

In the meeting, Mr Sudheer Kumar, the divisional secretary, said that the Sangh condemns the misdemenerious behaviour of the Principal, Saint Mary Public School, Najibabad, who refused a Sikh student to come to school wearing religious turban. According to the sources, She warned him to punish if he comes to school wearing turban.The illegal action of the principal will not be tolerated at any coast. Mr Mahendra Singh Tyagi, the dist media incharge said that the discrimination with students in the name of school dress is a gross violation of human rights. Sangh will take strict action the defaulters. Mr Deepak Kumar, V P Verma, M S Tyagi, Veermalkhan Singh, Narpal Singh, Vedpal Gangwar, Suhail Abid and Mr Amit Verma also addressed the meeting.