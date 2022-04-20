UPiites To Bear Load Of Power Tariff Hike With Installation Of FGD System In All Thermal Stations

Lucknow: Power consumers in Uttar Pradesh will have to face another round of steep hike in their power bills, as Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited(UPPCL) will install costly Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD)system in all the thermal powers in the state after Environment ministry had made it mandatory for all thermal power stations in the country to prevent disposal of deadly sulfur dioxide in the air by these thermal plants.

In the first phase, UP government has approved Rs 640.40 crores to install the FGD in two plants in Anpara thermal power plant of 500 megawatt each. The approval for the FGD unit have been approved by the state cabinet here on Tuesday.

State power minister and government spokesperson Srikant Sharma told reporters here that the norms to install the FGD units were issued in 2015 but now it has been made mandatory . Under the scheme, of the entire cost, 20 per cent would be borne by the state government and rest would be taken as loan from the financial institutions.

The FGD units would be completed within next 18 months time and by 2022, all the thermal plants will have to install the FGD at any cost in the state. Principal Secretary power Alok Kumar, who was also present , disclosed that as all the thermal power units will have FGD units, hence the UPPCL would require huge amount for it. " We will add our cost of the FGD units in the annual AAR to be submitted to the state Power Regularity commission and it could increase the power tariff in return," he said.

Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) is a set of technologies used to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulfur oxide emitting processes.

The state power minister Mr Sharma reiterated that there is no shortage of power in the state but also appealed to the consumers to increase their load as per the consumption to avoid breakdown in power supply.

" Most of the breakdown and burning of the transformers are due to excessive load as the consumer hide their actual load. Government is doing everything to aware the people about the load factor and they should increase it to avoid any disruption," he said.

Meanwhile in another decision of the state cabinet, the government has approved a proposal where the government would stood guarantee for taking loan of Rs 4722 crores to be used as a working capital by the UPPCL and its subsidiaries. UNI