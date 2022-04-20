Uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them: VP

Vice President celebrates Rakshabandhan with school kids in Bengaluru

VP emphasises that all Indians are like brothers and sisters

Sisters bring cheer and happiness in the house - Vice President

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan today, urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.

Shri Naidu who is in Bengaluru on an official tour, celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan here with school children from various local schools. Greeting the people on this auspicious occasion, he said that Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters.

Urging the people to treat everyone like their brothers and sisters, Shri Naidu said that this would promote brotherhood and harmony among the citizens and would make our nation strong.

Praising the age-old Indian family system, he said that it teaches us to respect the elderly and inculcates the spirit of sharing and caring among the youngsters. Stating that sisters bring cheer and happiness in the house, he said that there are many Indian festivals that celebrate family relations and strengthen the bond of togetherness.

Earlier in the day, Shri Naidu tweeted Rakshabandhan greetings in 13 languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Konkani, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi.