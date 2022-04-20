Upheavals Marked 2019 For UP

Lucknow: The year 2019 was an quite eventful one for political parties in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with a host of issues, including law and order, keeping it on tenterhooks throughout.

Prominent landmark in the year was the BJP retaining 63 Lok Sabha seats, thereby helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi earn his second term at the Centre. The Supreme Court also gave it's historical verdict on Ayodhya dispute, paving way for the construction of Ram temple there.

The smooth conduct of Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, which was attended by more than 200 million people, also earned praises for the state. However, the year ended on a sour note, with questions being raised on the authenticity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim of the law and situation prevailing in the state, when largescale violence was reported, particularly in Lucknow, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The year commenced with the teaming up of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on January 16 for a mahagathbandhan in the Lok Sabha polls, which were an intense contest between the united opposition and the saffron party.

While BJP managed to win majority of 63 seats out of 80, the Opposition got the remaining, with BSP gaining the most. The Mayawati-led party bagged 10 seats, while it's partner SP got just five.

BSP, which drew a blank in 2014, won seats in every pocket of the state, while the SP retained its tally of five.

But the main loser was Congress, which managed to retain it's lone seat of Rae Bareli, won by Sonia Gandhi. Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the Nehru-Gandhi borough Amethi. In 2014, Congress had won two seats of Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Just after the Lok Sabha polls, the state went for a mini-Assembly elections in 12 seats, and this time too, BJP was the main gainer, winning nine of it. BSP, which snapped ties with SP after the LS polls, contested first time in the bypolls, but lost.

SP was the only gainer, winning three seats, including the Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar, wresting it from BSP.

The year also witnessed several Rajya Sabha members from Samajwadi Party resigning and rejoining the party. These leaders included real estate baron Sanjay Seth, former PM Chandrashekhar's son Neeraj Shekhar and Surendra Singh Nagar. UNI