Upen Patel On Disappearance Of Rs.15 Cr From Sushant's Account, 'Want The Truth Out'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father lodged an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer and a senior advocate, Vikas Singh spoke about ₹ 15 crores that have been withdrawn from the actor's bank account. Bollywood actor Upen Patel has now taken to his Twitter account and questioned why the disappearance of such a huge amount was not brought to light before.

Upen Patel calls for the truth



Vikas Singh says that he is unaware of where that money went as Sushant Singh Rajput's family never looked after the late actor's finances. He stated that Sushant Singh Rajput's finances were managed by a new CA who was hired by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Actor Upen Patel took to his Twitter account and questioned why Mumbai police had not figured out that an amount as huge as ₹ 15 crores was missing from the actor's bank account.

Upen Patel took to his Twitter account and questioned what was going on. He also added that he wants the truth to come out. Patel, on his Twitter, wrote, "15 core missing from his account !!!why was this not uncovered by Mumbai police!! What is going on !!! We want the truth !!!#SushantSinghRajput." [sic]

While talking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Vikas Singh said, "We have faith in the Patna police that they will investigate the matter properly, hence we have not demanded CBI probe yet. If need be, the state will transfer the case to CBI. Circumstantial evidence is there to prove that Rhea was not happy that Sushant was interested in organic farming. If he would have gone ahead with that plan, she would not have been able to promote her career after that''.

The senior advocate further added, "We do not have information as to where did ₹ 15 crores go that were withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. That will come out in the police investigation. His family never managed his finances. Sushant himself used to manage his finances, however, Rhea Chakraborty had hired the CA who was working for Sushant Singh Rajput. The money trail will be revealed in Police investigation and it will come out in the investigation where was the money and how was it being used".

(With Inputs from PTI)