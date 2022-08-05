Update On Free Diagnostics Service Initiative’

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India supports ‘Free Diagnostics Service Initiative’ (FDSI) programme under National Health Mission. The programme was launched in July 2015 with the aim to provide accessible and affordable pathological and radiological diagnostics services closer to the community which in turn reduces the Out-of-Pocket Expenditure (OOPE). A minimum set of essential diagnostic tests has been recommended as per the Essential Diagnostic List at each level of public health facility.

A guidance document for implementing laboratory services has been shared with all states and UTs. The guidelines also recommend expanded range of diagnostics at all levels of public health facilities (14 tests at Sub Centres (SCs), 63 tests at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 97 tests at Community Health Centres (CHCs), 111 tests at Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs) and 134 tests at District Hospitals (DHs).

Under NHM, ‘Free Diagnostic Service initiative’ is delivered through in-house, Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Hybrid mode by the States/UTs in the country. Free Laboratory service is operational in 33 States, out of which 11 States/UTs (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura, and Uttarakhand) are providing the services through PPP/hybrid mode and 22 States/UTs (Andhra Pradesh, A&N Island, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, D&N Haveli-Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal) provide the services through In-house mode.

Further, free Tele-Radiology (Tele-reporting of X-rays) service is operational in 13 states/UTs (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, Tripura). Free CT Scan service is operational in 27 States/UTs out of which 17 States (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal) are providing it in PPP mode and 10 states (A&N island, Bihar, D&N Haveli-Daman & Diu, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana) provide through In-house mode.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.