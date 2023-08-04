Update On Financial Support For Critical Care And Emergency Centres

New Delhi (The Hawk): During 11th Five Year Plan (2007-2012) and 12th Five Year Plan (2012-2017) under the “National Programme for Prevention & Management of Trauma and Burn Injuries” (NPPMT&BI), 196 Trauma Care Facilities (TCFs) were sanctioned in Government Hospitals/ Medical Colleges across the country. Many of them are located close to National Highways. Approvals were granted on the basis of proposals received from the States as per the norms of the Scheme.

NPPMT&BI is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme and under this scheme an amount of Rs 781.57 Cr has been released to the State Governments till date. Beyond 12th Five Year Plan (FYP), there is no provision of identification of new trauma care facilities under this Scheme and the financial support is in terms of release of the balance share of Central assistance within the total approved cost of the approved facilities/ units during the 11th and 12th FYP. Under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), setting up of 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 75 projects of upgradation of Government Medical Colleges/ Institutions (GMCIs) have been approved in various phases so far. These AIIMS broadly includes trauma centre/emergency facilities.

Under National Health Mission (NHM), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India provides financial and technical support to the States/ UTs including support for development of Health Infrastructure, up to District Hospitals level, based on the proposals submitted by States/ UTs in their Program Implementation Plans (PIPs).

As part of Ayushman Bharat, the Government is supporting the States for transformation of Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres into Health and Wellness Centres across the country for provision of Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) that includes preventive healthcare and health promotion at the community level with continuum of care approach. As on 24th July 2023, 1,60,480 Health and Wellness Centres have been operationalized. Further, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB- PMJAY) provides health coverage upto Rs 5 Lakh per family per year to poor and vulnerable families as per Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC).

Under the CSS component of the Pradhan Mantri –Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) Scheme, the financial and technical support is provided to all the States/ UTs for establishment of 50 to 100 bedded Critical Care Hospital Blocks in all the districts with more than 5 Lakhs population along with establishment of Referral linkages in the remaining districts. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.