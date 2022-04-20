Update on COVID-19: cases and management

As of now, 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the country. Of these, three (from Kerala) have recovered and have been discharged. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan is making a statement in both houses of the Parliament today.

Universal screening has been mandated since 4th March 2020 (yesterday) and has started in most airports from yesterday evening. It should stabilize today with additional staff being provided by the States.

Since, in addition to COVID 19 cases related to travel, some cases of community transmission have also been observed, it has been decided to involve district collectors and States have been asked to form rapid response teams as the district, block and village levels.

Private sector shall also be engaged for COVID19 management. HFM is having a meeting with key partners in the evening today.

A total of 3542 samples have been sent for testing, of which 29 have been found to be positive for COVID-19 till now. Testing of 92 samples is in process and 23 samples are being reconfirmed.



