UPCOCA Bill To Be Passed For Second Time By UP Assembly Tomorrow

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh assembly will take up the controversial Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act(UPCOCA) Bill, 2017 on Tuesday to pass it for the second time within four months.

Earlier, it was rejected by the legislative council. The Bill would be introduced in the Assembly tomorrow and will be passed the same day. The assembly was informed on March 22 last that the UPCOCA Bill was returned by the legislative council.

The proposed legislation once passed for the second time by the assembly would not require to go to the legislative council where the opposition Samajwadi Party has the majority. After the Bill passed by the assembly where the ruling BJP has an absolute majority, will go to Governor Ram Naik for approval. The Governor could also refer the Bill to the President as the Act would infringe into central laws.

The Bill was introduced in the Assembly for the first time in December, 2017 to enact a stringent law on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat land mafia, mining mafia and organised crimes in the state.

The proposed legislation seeks to check organised and white-collar crime and mafias.There are 28 provisions in the bill which are not present in the existing Gangsters Act.

Kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, manufacturing illicit liquor and its sale, acquiring contracts on the basis of muscle power, organised exploitation of forest produce, trade in wildlife, fake medicines, grabbing of government and private properties, and 'rangdari' (extortion) will come under the ambit of the new law.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said during the tabling of the Bill that arrangements were made to check the misuse of the bill and that cases under it would be filed only on the recommendations of the committee of divisional commissioner and range deputy inspector general of police.

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, had said the bill could be misused to settle political scores and feared that it might be used to suppress minorities, the poor and downtrodden sections of the society.

The Bill had a provision to take over properties amassed through organised crime, with the permission of the court during the course of investigation, in order to check criminal elements from taking advantage of it. The property would be confiscated by the state government after conviction of the accused.

Special courts would be constituted for hearing of cases lodged under the provisions of this bill and that a state- level organised crime control authority was proposed to monitor gangs involved in organised crime.

Those found involved in organised crime and having security cover would no longer be extended government protection and all white-collar criminals would be treated as such, going by the provisions in the bill. UNI