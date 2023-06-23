UPA scammed Rs 12 lakh crore: Shah

jammu: On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government has established a solid platform for eliminating corruption in India, while the previous UPA government had been implicated in "scams" of Rs 12 lakh crore.

He also blasted the National Conference, PDP, and Congress, demanding to know who will answer for the deaths of 42,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir as a direct result of terrorist attacks.

The UPA government that Modi toppled was implicated in scandals totaling Rs 12 lakh crore. A strong foundation for a corruption-free India has been laid by the prime minister, Shah stated at a public gathering.—Inputs from Agencies