UP: Woman Held For Luring Girl For Husband To Rape

In a shocking incident, a woman has been arrested for luring a 19-year-old girl to her house, tying her up and allowing her husband to rape the girl.The girl was also beaten up and her tongue was chopped off so that she may not be able to reveal the incident.According to police reports, the accused woman, 40, first lured the girl to her house in Indira Nagar under Ghazipur police circle, where she tied her up after which her 45-year-old husband raped her several times in seven days.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh, said, "The couple chopped the survivor's tongue to ensure she is unable to speak and tell anyone about her sufferings. Somehow, the girl fled from the clutches of the husband-wife duo and reached home. When her wounds started healing, she told her family about her ordeal through signs and a case was lodged.""A 19-year-old girl of another locality had lost her way and met the accused Arti who took her to her home instead on September 21.Station House Officer (SHO) Ghazipur Anil Singh said that the girl was raped and also thrashed badly, tortured and subjected to unnatural sexual intercourse. Her tongue was also chopped off."When she got better, she wrote about her ordeal on a paper and told her parents about the sufferings and savagery she had faced through signs and actions," the station house officer added.The girl's father informed the police and filed a complaint.Police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused woman Arti on Thursday, while her husband Jeetu Soni is absconding.Police registered a case against Arti and Jeetu on charges of rape, grievous hurt, wrongful confinement, kidnapping woman to compel for marriage and other relevant sections of IPC.Police officials said they would take the woman on remand to question her as to why she subjected the girl to such brutalities.A senior police officer said that both the victim and the accused belong to economically weaker section of society. —IANS