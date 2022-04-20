UP: Woman gang-raped by three youths, accused detained

Mahoba (UP): A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in City area here, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday by the victim against the three men, all residents of Gandhi Nagar locality. She has alleged that the three youths gang-raped her five months ago and also made a video of the act that was used to blackmail her, the police said.

Acting on the compliant, police has detained the youths. The FIR stated that the woman on October 8, 2020 had came to the city and the three youths dragged her into a house where she was raped. They also filmed the act on their mobile phone and had physical relationship with her several times, it stated.

She also alleged that the trio took away Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a gold chain from her in this context. Police is probing the matter.

—PTI