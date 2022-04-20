UP: Woman gang-raped by 4 men, one arrested

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A young woman was gang-raped by four men in Katka area in Prayagraj district.

The woman works in an orchestra in Prayagraj and was lured by the men who promised her a job in a music group.

The police on the complaint of the victim, have registered a case for rape and one of the four accused has been arrested.

According to the woman, a man named Jitendra of Kaushambi took her to a hotel in Katka on Sunday night. He had also called his three other companions and the four men then took turns to rape the young woman.

The police spokesman said that on the complaint of the woman, they carried out raids and arrested one of the accused.

"The medical examination of the victim has been done and we will arrest the remaining accused at earliest.

—IANS