Pratapgarh: A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was arrested here, police said on Saturday.

Harijeet Singh, who was allegedly involved in cases under the Arms Act and Excise Act, was arrested near Mahrupur Gate here on Friday, a statement issued by the office of Superintendent of Police said.

Police seized a country-made pistol and ammunition from his possession, it added.

—PTI