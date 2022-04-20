    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP: Vials of COVID-19 vaccine missing from Aligarh's primary health centre

    April20/ 2022


    Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Aligarh police on Tuesday registered a case of missing vials of COVID-19 vaccine from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Naurangabad.

    Raghvendra Singh, CO City, Aligarh said "Health Department's official filed a complaint that vials of COVID vaccines are missing from Primary Health Centre in Naurangabad."

    He further said that a case has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station under the relevant section and an investigation is being done.

    Further details are awaited. (ANI)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in