UP: Two killed, 16 injured as double-decker bus rams into parked truck in Hathras

The bus, en route from Miyanganj to Chandigarh, collided due to the bus driver’s negligence.

Hathras (UP): Two people have been killed and 16 people have sustained injuries after a double-decker bus they were traveling by rammed into a parked truck in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, said an official on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Toli village of Hathras under the Sikandara Rao police station limits.

"Two people have died in this accident and about 16 people are injured", said Ashish Kumar, District Magistrate, Hathras.

According to DM Ashish Kumar, the double-decker bus was heading from Miyanganj to Chandigarh. In the Toli village under Sikandara Rao police station, the bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside due to the negligence of the bus driver, which claimed two lives and left 16 people injured.

Upon receiving the information, Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Aggarwal along with the police officials rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

The injured, meanwhile, have been admitted to the hospital.

An investigation is underway.

—ANI